Territory of Tartar district, where diplomatic representatives were also present, came under Armenian shelling

On October 29 at 13:50, during the visit of state officials to Tartar together with the heads of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, ambassadors, military attaches and officials of international organizations in the country, the Armenian armed forces, which once again grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime, deliberately fired at that direction, the Defense Ministry reported.

“We strongly condemn this step of Armenia and consider it as an act of aggression against the international community,” the ministry added.

News.Az