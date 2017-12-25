Terror suspects to wear uniforms on 'public demand'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Deputy PM Bozdag says convicts, suspects of crimes against constitutional order to start wearing uniforms in 1 month.

The latest decision requiring terror convicts or suspects to wear a uniform in court appearances has been taken due to public demand, deputy premier Bekir Bozdag said Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Bozdag was speaking at the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's ordinary congress in Siverek district of southeastern province Sanliurfa.

The deputy prime minister said those "who commit terror attacks, kill innocent civilians or attempt coup" would no more be able to present themselves as “heroes” in court.

He was referring to a FETO suspect -- who was part of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization which tried to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the night of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt – and appeared at court wearing a T-shirt with the word “Hero” printed on it, causing a public outcry.

"Our nation's sensitivity regarding the matter was taken into account. As the ruling party, which believes in democracy, we have listened to the request of our nation and acted on it.

"The decision will come into effect following a regulation to be made within one month," he said.

Bozdag added that pregnant women were exempted from wearing a jumpsuit, and a uniform suitable for women was yet to be determined.

According to a new emergency decree published in the Turkish Official Gazette on Sunday, those arrested over or convicted of crimes against the constitutional order will either wear brown or gray uniforms during their court appearances.

Those who are accused or convicted of "attempting to abolish the order prescribed by Turkish Constitution by using force and violence or to replace this order with another one or to prevent the implementation of order" and "attempting to undermine the Turkish Government by using force and violence, or to prevent it from performing its duty, partially or completely" will wear a brown jumpsuit.

Others who are accused or convicted of "attempting to undermine the Turkish Grand National Assembly or to prevent it from performing its duty partially or completely", "armed rebellion against the Turkish Government", "assassination of and assault on the president", "crimes against the security of the state" and "crimes against the constitutional order" will wear a gray jumpsuit.

In July, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested suspects in Fetullah Terror organization (FETO) probes might wear uniforms when they appear before a judge.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated last year's defeated coup attempt which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

News.Az

