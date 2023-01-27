Terrorist attacking Azerbaijani embassy greets Iranian policeman? (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another video of the moment of the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has spread.

The footage shows the terrorist, entering the embassy building as if greeting an Iranian policeman.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

News.Az