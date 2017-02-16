Terrorist detained at Batumi airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US citizen sentenced in his absence in Uzbekistan for terrorism has been remanded at the Batumi international airport.

Sputnik-Georgia reports citing the official website of the Georgian Interior Ministry that the officers of Tbilisi Central Bureau of Interpol along with the patrol Police Department of Batumi Airport as a result of jointly held activities detained the citizen of the United States, wanted by Tashkent bureau of Interpol –L.K. (DoB 1978) at Batumi Airport.

"L.K. is accused for the crimes under the articles 97-2, 155-3 159-3, 242-2 244 which envisage terrorism, creation of the criminal organization, sabotage attack and illegal seizure of the ammunition.

At this moment pre-extradition procedures are underway as envisaged by the law against the detainee," the website reads.

News.Az

News.Az