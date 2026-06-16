Tesla Cybercab specifications revealed: What the new EPA documents tell us

Tesla Cybercab specifications revealed: What the new EPA documents tell us

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla has remained relatively secretive about the technical details of its highly anticipated Cybercab robotaxi since unveiling the vehicle in 2024. However, newly uncovered regulatory filings submitted to US authorities have provided the clearest picture yet of the vehicle's hardware and specifications.

The disclosures emerged through documentation required for vehicle certification and approval processes. These filings have revealed several important details about the Cybercab's battery, powertrain, weight, and projected range. While Tesla has not officially released a complete specification sheet, the regulatory documents offer a rare glimpse into what may become one of the company's most important future products, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Ukrainian missiles and drones hit Russian oil and industrial sites in long-range strikes

Tesla settles graphite supply dispute with Syrah Resources

Tesla breaks ground on 700MWh Megapack facility in Belgium

China power battery market: CATL widens lead

Among the most notable revelations is the confirmation that the Cybercab uses a 48 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 163 kW of power. This suggests Tesla is prioritizing efficiency and cost reduction rather than maximum performance.

The filings also indicate that the Cybercab weighs approximately 1,412 kilograms, making it significantly lighter than most electric vehicles currently sold in North America. The relatively low weight could play an important role in improving energy efficiency and reducing operating costs, both of which are crucial for a robotaxi designed to operate continuously.

Another surprising detail concerns the vehicle's projected range. Initial data suggests an EPA-rated figure exceeding 400 miles, although industry observers expect the final certified range to be lower once official testing procedures are completed.

The documents are significant because they provide evidence that Tesla is moving beyond the concept stage and progressing toward eventual production. Although the company has not announced a precise launch date, the existence of these regulatory filings suggests that development is advancing and that Tesla is preparing for the next phase of the vehicle's rollout.

For investors, industry analysts, and electric vehicle enthusiasts, the new information offers valuable insight into Tesla's broader strategy. Rather than building a luxury autonomous vehicle, Tesla appears focused on creating an affordable, efficient transportation platform specifically optimized for autonomous ride-hailing services.

The disclosures therefore represent more than a simple specification leak. They provide an early indication of how Tesla plans to compete in the rapidly evolving robotaxi market.

What are the key specifications of the Cybercab?

The newly revealed documents offer the most detailed look yet at the Cybercab's technical architecture. While some aspects remain unknown, several core specifications have now become clearer.

The vehicle is equipped with a 48 kWh battery pack. By current electric vehicle standards, this is a relatively modest battery size. Many mainstream electric vehicles now feature battery capacities ranging from 60 kWh to more than 100 kWh. Tesla's decision to use a smaller battery suggests that efficiency and cost control were major priorities during development.

Power comes from a single front-mounted electric motor producing 163 kW, equivalent to approximately 218 horsepower. This level of output should be sufficient for urban and suburban transportation, which aligns with the vehicle's intended role as a robotaxi rather than a performance-oriented vehicle.

One of the most surprising figures is the Cybercab's weight. At approximately 1,412 kilograms, it is considerably lighter than most modern electric cars. Many electric vehicles exceed 1,800 kilograms due to the weight of large battery packs. The Cybercab's lower weight could improve energy consumption, reduce tire wear, and lower overall operating costs.

The vehicle is also designed as a two-seater. Unlike traditional ride-hailing vehicles that prioritize passenger capacity, Tesla appears to have optimized the Cybercab for short urban journeys where most rides involve one or two passengers.

The payload capacity is listed at around 280 kilograms. While relatively limited, it remains sufficient for two adult occupants and some luggage. This suggests Tesla expects the vehicle to focus primarily on urban transportation rather than long-distance family travel.

Another notable design feature is the absence of a rear window. A large partition behind the seats separates the passenger compartment from the cargo area. Despite its compact dimensions, the vehicle reportedly offers a surprisingly large luggage compartment.

The combination of a small battery, lightweight construction, and minimalist design indicates that Tesla is pursuing a highly specialized vehicle architecture. Rather than adapting an existing passenger car platform, the Cybercab appears to have been designed specifically for autonomous transportation services.

These specifications collectively suggest that Tesla is prioritizing efficiency, scalability, and operational economics over traditional measures such as luxury features or high performance.

How far can the Tesla Cybercab travel on a single charge?

Range remains one of the most discussed aspects of any electric vehicle, and the Cybercab is no exception. According to the newly revealed documentation, the vehicle may initially be rated for up to 418 miles, or approximately 673 kilometers, under EPA testing procedures.

If accurate, this would represent a remarkable achievement given the Cybercab's relatively small 48 kWh battery pack. Such a range figure would imply exceptional efficiency levels that surpass many existing electric vehicles.

However, industry analysts have expressed caution regarding the preliminary number. Experts note that regulatory filings sometimes contain figures that are later adjusted during final certification processes. As a result, many observers expect the official range to be lower than the initially reported value.

Current estimates suggest that the final EPA-certified range could be closer to 300 miles, or approximately 480 kilometers. Even this lower figure would still represent impressive efficiency for an electric vehicle with a battery of this size.

Several factors may contribute to the Cybercab's projected efficiency. The vehicle's lightweight construction reduces energy consumption. Its compact dimensions likely improve aerodynamics, while the simplified two-passenger layout minimizes unnecessary mass.

The Cybercab's intended operating environment may also influence its design. Unlike traditional passenger vehicles that must accommodate a wide variety of driving conditions, robotaxis primarily operate in urban and suburban environments. Tesla may have optimized the vehicle specifically for these usage patterns.

Range is particularly important for autonomous ride-hailing services because vehicle downtime directly affects profitability. The longer a robotaxi can operate between charging sessions, the more rides it can complete and the more revenue it can generate.

Tesla's focus on efficiency could therefore be just as important as its focus on autonomous driving technology. Lower energy consumption means lower operating costs, which could help make robotaxi services economically viable on a large scale.

Ultimately, the final certified range will be closely watched by both industry analysts and investors. Regardless of the exact number, the Cybercab appears designed to maximize efficiency rather than relying on large battery packs to achieve long driving distances.

Why is the Cybercab important for Tesla's future?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly described autonomous driving and robotics as central pillars of the company's future strategy. In this context, the Cybercab is more than just another electric vehicle—it represents a key component of Tesla's long-term vision.

For years, Tesla's business has primarily depended on selling vehicles such as the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. However, Musk has increasingly emphasized software, artificial intelligence, autonomous transportation, and robotics as future growth drivers.

The Cybercab sits at the intersection of these ambitions. Unlike traditional vehicles designed primarily for private ownership, the Cybercab is intended to operate as part of an autonomous transportation network. The concept involves vehicles providing rides without human drivers, reducing labor costs and potentially transforming urban mobility.

Tesla believes its Full Self-Driving system can eventually enable fully autonomous operation using cameras and artificial intelligence. This approach differs from some competitors that rely heavily on LiDAR sensors and additional mapping technologies.

If Tesla successfully achieves large-scale autonomous deployment, the Cybercab could become a cornerstone of a global robotaxi network. Such a network would generate recurring revenue through transportation services rather than relying solely on vehicle sales.

The implications could be significant. Some analysts believe autonomous ride-hailing services could eventually become a larger business opportunity than traditional automobile manufacturing. A successful robotaxi platform could create entirely new revenue streams while reshaping transportation markets.

The Cybercab also reflects Tesla's effort to develop purpose-built autonomous vehicles rather than modifying existing consumer models. Every aspect of the vehicle appears optimized for efficiency, low operating costs, and high utilization rates.

Because of this, many investors view the Cybercab as one of Tesla's most strategically important products. Its success or failure could significantly influence how the company evolves over the next decade.

The vehicle therefore represents not just a new model, but a test of Tesla's broader vision for the future of transportation.

When will the Cybercab enter production and what challenges remain?

Despite growing excitement surrounding the Cybercab, significant uncertainty remains regarding its production timeline. Tesla has stated that the vehicle is expected to launch before 2027, but the company has not provided a precise date.

Earlier this year, Tesla reportedly built an initial Cybercab prototype at its Austin facility. However, this vehicle was described as a pre-production model rather than a fully finalized product ready for mass manufacturing.

One of the biggest challenges involves autonomous driving technology itself. Although Tesla continues to improve its Full Self-Driving software, regulatory approval for fully autonomous operation remains a complex issue. Different jurisdictions have varying safety requirements and certification processes, which could affect deployment timelines.

Manufacturing presents another challenge. Tesla intends to use a new production system known as "Unboxed," which differs significantly from traditional automotive assembly methods. Instead of building vehicles in a linear sequence along a production line, Tesla plans to manufacture separate modules independently before assembling them together.

The company believes this approach could reduce manufacturing costs, require less factory space, and accelerate production. If successful, it could represent one of the most significant innovations in automotive manufacturing in decades.

However, implementing a completely new production methodology carries substantial risks. Elon Musk himself has acknowledged that scaling Cybercab production may initially proceed slowly as Tesla adapts to unfamiliar manufacturing processes.

Competition also remains intense. Companies such as Waymo, Cruise, and other autonomous driving developers continue investing heavily in robotaxi technology. Tesla must not only complete development of the Cybercab but also demonstrate that its camera-based autonomous system can operate safely and reliably at scale.

For now, the Cybercab remains one of the most closely watched projects in the automotive industry. The newly revealed specifications suggest that Tesla is making tangible progress, but important technological, regulatory, and manufacturing hurdles still need to be overcome before the vehicle becomes a common sight on public roads.

Whether it ultimately succeeds or not, the Cybercab represents one of the boldest attempts yet to redefine the relationship between electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and urban transportation.

News.Az