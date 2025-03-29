Tesla faces global backlash with hundreds of protests scheduled for weekend

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 200 protests are scheduled for Saturday as part of a global day of action under the campaign “Tesla Takedown.”

Organizers aim to undermine Elon Musk’s political influence by targeting Tesla’s sales and stock price, which are key to his wealth, News.Az reports, citing NBC.

They’ve set a goal of 500 demonstrations worldwide, although it’s unclear if they’ll meet that.

Tesla has become a lightning rod for violent attacks and vandalism in the months since CEO Elon Musk joined the Trump administration.

Similar demonstrations have taken place around the world since early February, shortly after Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, began their aggressive campaign to dismantle parts of the federal government. But organizers say they expect Saturday’s events to be the biggest so far and draw thousands of people in total to Tesla showrooms, repair shops and charging stations.

People involved in the Tesla Takedown protests said they’ve strived to keep them civil, in contrast to burned Cybertrucks and other examples of extreme vandalism or violence.

“We’re all very cautious. Nobody jaywalks. Nobody steps on Tesla property,” said Philip Katz, who has attended anti-Tesla demonstrations in Delray Beach, Florida, and plans to attend another Saturday.

News.Az