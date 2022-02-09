Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the United States because a software error may result in windshield defrosting problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Tesla told U.S. regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

The recall covers some 2021-2022 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles that may not comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard.

Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes related to its latest recall. The company said it was prompted by complaints from customers in December over loss of heating performance in extreme cold weather conditions.

Tesla on Jan. 15 released a software update to address the issue as a precautionary measure. After discussions with NHTSA and Transport Canada, tests were conducted to assess the compliance of new vehicles delivered with the software command.

Under scrutiny from U.S. regulators and some lawmakers, Tesla has been issuing a number of recalls in recent months, including many for software issues.

