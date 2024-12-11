Tesla reports record weekly EV sales in China for December

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla sold 21,900 electric vehicles in China during the first week of December, marking its highest weekly sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Tesla China.

The rare weekly sales disclosure came after Tesla logged its best month in the Chinese market this year with sales exceeding 73,000 in November, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Tesla's Model Y has been the best-selling passenger vehicle in China over the past year with 556,000 units in sales.The U.S. EV giant has ramped up China incentives for the year-end with a time-limited 10,000 yuan ($1,375.89) discount on outstanding loans for the Model Y, as it lost ground amid a BYD-led cost-cutting competition.

