Tesla shares surge after electric carmaker posts record deliveries
- 05 Apr 2021 14:41
- 30 Sep 2025 14:16
- Economics
Shares of Tesla Inc were up about 7.5% in pre-market trading on Monday, after the world’s most valuable carmaker posted record deliveries as a solid demand for its electric cars offset the impact of a global shortage of auto parts, according to Reuters.
Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.