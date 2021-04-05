Tesla shares surge after electric carmaker posts record deliveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Tesla Inc were up about 7.5% in pre-market trading on Monday, after the world’s most valuable carmaker posted record deliveries as a solid demand for its electric cars offset the impact of a global shortage of auto parts, according to Reuters.

Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

News.Az