+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 1.6% on Tuesday despite a brief dip following a Bloomberg report that SpaceX has warned investors Elon Musk could return to U.S. politics, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the report, SpaceX included new language in its tender offer documents stating that Musk previously served as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump "in connection with the Department of Government Efficiency and may in the future serve in similar roles and devote significant time and energy to such roles."

This marks the first time such "risk factors" language has appeared in SpaceX tender offers, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly. The warning was included in paperwork sent to investors discussing a transaction that values SpaceX at approximately $400 billion, potentially making it the world’s most valuable private company.

Despite the potential distraction of Musk’s political activities, Tesla shares maintained their upward momentum throughout most of Tuesday’s trading session. The electric vehicle maker’s stock briefly dipped when the news broke but quickly recovered.

Representatives for Musk and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

News.Az