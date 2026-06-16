Tesla under fire: Senators demand probe into Tesla Full Self-Driving safety data

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Two prominent U.S. lawmakers are calling on federal traffic safety regulators to investigate Tesla's self-published crash statistics for its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software. The move comes on the heels of an investigative report exposing flaws in how the electric vehicle giant calculates its safety metrics.

Democratic Senators Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut fired off a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The senators labeled Tesla’s analytical methods "weak and misleading," warning that the company's inflated metrics pose an urgent safety risk to the public, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The lawmakers gave NHTSA a deadline of July 7 to respond to a string of critical questions. Chief among them is whether the agency has actually reviewed the raw, underlying crash data Tesla uses to formulate its claims. Furthermore, the senators are pushing for much tighter mandatory reporting rules for all companies utilizing autonomous and advanced driver-assistance systems. They argue that under current regulations, the government has no baseline way to verify if public safety claims "bear any relationship to reality."

Neither Tesla nor NHTSA have issued a formal comment regarding the letter.

The controversy stems from statements made by CEO Elon Musk and other high-ranking Tesla executives over the past year, claiming that FSD technology makes vehicles up to ten times safer than human drivers. However, safety researchers point out that Tesla severely distorts these figures by skewing the comparison data.

Specifically, critics note that Tesla compares FSD-related accidents—which the company only counts if they are severe enough to deploy an airbag—against overall U.S. crash data, which includes minor fender-benders. Additionally, Tesla stacks its modern fleet against the average American vehicle on the road. Because the average U.S. car is significantly older, it lacks the standard, modern safety features that naturally prevent crashes regardless of autopilot software.

The regulatory pressure is mounting globally, as reports indicate Tesla has also been using these same disputed safety figures to lobby European regulators for FSD approval across the EU market.

News.Az