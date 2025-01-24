Tesla unveils new, higher-priced Model Y in US, Canada, Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla (TSLA) introduced a new, higher-priced version of its best-selling Model Y in the United States, Canada, and Europe on Thursday, following its initial release in China.

The new Model Y, a long range all-wheel drive variant, will cost $59,990 in the U.S., according to the electric vehicle maker's U.S. website, 25% higher than its predecessor which costs $47,990, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The new variant comes equipped with the supervised full self-driving software, which is an optional addition in previous Model Y cars for $8,000.Tesla will begin deliveries of the new car in March.With the launch, Tesla now lists four versions of the Model Y in the U.S., with the new car costing the most, and even higher than the performance variant.The new variant also has redesigned exteriors, upgraded features inside and a slightly extended range of 320 miles (515 km), according to Tesla.Tesla first launched the Model Y in 2020 and it became the world's best-selling car in 2023. The ageing model lost some sales momentum last year, hurt by competition from rivals in China, while in other markets demand for electric vehicles has weakened.

