Tesla’s China-made EV sales drop year-on-year in April

  • Economics
Photo: Reuters

Tesla sold 58,459 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 6% from last year, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Wednesday.

Deliveries of locally made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles slid 25.8% from the previous month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla's Chinese rival BYD, with its Ocean and Dynasty lineup of EVs and plug-in hybrids, last month saw a 19.4% year-on-year jump in passenger vehicle sales to 372,615 vehicles.


News.Az 

