Tesla’s Q2 deliveries miss consensus expectations

Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, falling short of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 390,000 units, according to figures released by the company on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Investing.

The number was also below the 443,956 deliveries reporte din the same quarter last year.

However, the company’s share price is up more than 5% premarket following announcement.

Ahead of the release, JPMorgan stated in a preview note that they saw a "material risk to the outlook for full year deliveries," given that consensus "requires a sharp pivot from underperformance to outperformance of expected seasonal pattern."

Production for the quarter totaled 410,244 vehicles. Most of the output came from Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y lineup, which accounted for 396,835 vehicles produced and 373,728 delivered. Deliveries of other models came in at 10,394 units.

Energy storage deployments reached 9.6 gigawatt-hours during the quarter.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) is scheduled to report its full second-quarter financial results on July 23, after market close.

Following the news, Gene Munster, a managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said in a post on X that the deliveries number "came in 4% above the whisper."

"Most investors, myself included, were expecting around 370k, down 17% YoY," wrote Munster. "Instead they printed 384k, down 14%. The good news: that -14% should mark the bottom (it was -13% in March ‘25). I have September down 10% and December flat."

