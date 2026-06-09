Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin set free after royal pardon

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Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was set free on Tuesday after having his electronic monitoring device removed, completing the final step of his release under a royal pardon, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Thaksin was released on May 11 from Bangkok's Klong Prem Central Prison after a parole committee held a meeting in late April and decided to allow him to be released on parole.

He must comply with strict probation conditions, including wearing an electronic monitoring device, accepting parole supervision, reporting to the regulatory authorities on time, and not leaving the country until his one-year sentence formally concludes on Sept. 9.

On June 3, Justice Minister Rutthapol Naowarat told the media that Thaksin met the conditions of the royal pardon decree published in the official Royal Gazette on June 2, which removes the need for him to remain under probation until Sept. 9.

The removal of the device on Tuesday marks the conclusion of Thaksin's probationary period.

News.Az