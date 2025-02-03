The best cryptos to buy now – Huge gains ahead (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market took a hit over the weekend but that can throw up opportunities. We investigated some of the best cryptos to buy right now.

The crypto market took a hit over the weekend after Trump announced the US would impose import tariffs on goods from China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin ($BTC) fell down to the $95.5k mark and Ethereum ($ETH) also fell below $2.6k. Investors are left wondering what is the next move.

We are not turned off by this slight downturn and expect things to pick back up very soon. We have decided to focus on the best cryptos to buy now. We think there are some real gems in the presale market that have huge gains ahead.

The best cryptos to buy now

As you will see we have focused heavily on meme coins. The sector is expected to explode again in 2025 so we want to get ahead of this by investing in the right tokens early. There are 6 that are catching our eye at the moment:

Solaxy ($SOLX)

Mind of Pepe ($MIND)

Best Wallet Token ($BEST)

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE)

Meme Index ($MEMEX)

SpacePay (SPY)

Let's now dive into these presales that we think are the best cryptos to buy now.

Solaxy- The exciting new Solana solution with a future-proof network

Like Steve Jobs redefined technology, Solaxy ($SOLX) plans to redefine the blockchain. It is the very first Solana Layer 2. This comes at a great time as Solana has been exploding lately partly because of President Trump's own meme coin which is built on the network.

The increased traffic has led to some problems such as congestion and failed transactions. Solaxy is the solution to this with its future-proof network. There are also big staking rewards up for grabs with the APY currently 230%. It does look like there are huge gains ahead.

The presale has been very successful and has raised over $17.4 million so far.

Mind of Pepe- The AI Pepe project that is one of the best cryptos to buy now

Mind of Pepe ($MIND) is one of the more interesting presales we have come across in recent memory. It has the chance to be a foundational project in the future growth of the crypto market. What we are focusing on here is the AI as it will actually control the whole project.

It will develop and grow its own personality and will interact with investors. We will see this especially in the Telegram group and on its X account. The technology will also be in charge of its own wallet and interact with d´Apps.

The presale for this AI and Pepe combo is under three weeks old but is already about to raise $5 million.

Best Wallet Token- Over $9 million raised and huge gains ahead

Investors have a huge chance here when it comes to Best Wallet Token ($BEST) the native token for Best Wallet. If you had a chance to invest in Meta Mask before it became crypto's main wallet, I think everyone would have jumped at the opportunity. Best Wallet Token is comparable to this scenario.

The wallet looks like it will eventually take Meta Mask´s place as the market's favorite wallet with 40% of the market share expected as early as next year. That makes the native token one of the best cryptos to buy now. You also get more from the wallet if you hold the token like early access to hot new presales and increased staking rewards.

The presale just surged to $9 million and the price is climbing so don't miss out.

Wall Street Pepe- Under two weeks left to get this Pepe token that's been on fire

The Wall Street Pepe($WEPE) presale is now entering the final stretch as there are under two weeks left before the presale end date. There will likely be another batch of FOMO sparked by this Pepe token that has already been a huge success and looks like it could challenge the meme coins at the top of the market.

The idea behind the project is to give an advantage to investors that only previously whales have had. What we are referring to is the exclusive trading groups where they get the best information. $WEPE holders will have a group of their own where they can learn from each other and find the best trades to make.

The presale has raised over an incredible $67.8 million but remember it's less than two weeks until it ends. Get in now before it is too late.

Meme Index- The first Meme Index that also values its investor's voices

One of the best cryptos to buy now is the first decentralized meme coin index. This project, which is called Meme Index ($MEMEX) also values its investors. So much so that they have set up their project to be governed by investors. Not only will they have their voices heard via votes, but they will also get to submit their own proposals.

The index itself is a great way for investors to make the most from the meme coin sector. You can invest in meme coin baskets. These are categories that include 4 meme coins. For example, one will be the least volatile tokens. It's a very clever idea that lets investors diversify their investment in the sector.

The presale has raised over $3.2 million so investors have a chance to get in at a low level.

SpacePay- A great project that can help bring crypto payments mainstream

One of the ways crypto needs to grow is by breaking into areas where fiat payments dominate. SpacePay (SPY) will be able to help with this as it wants to make it easier for crypto to be used for point-of-sale transactions. They blend crypto into existing point-of-sale (POS) systems and offer instant crypto-to-fiat conversion. A great idea that could really take off.

Conclusion

When it comes to the best cryptos to buy now we really do think the above presales fit the description. Their great properties coupled with their small prices and market caps mean that if they gain traction once launched they can really explode.

News.Az