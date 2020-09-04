The Camouflaged “Dove of Peace”

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Ulviyya Zulfikar

The alleged image of “Mother Teresa the Peacemaker” of the incompetent Armenian prime minister’s wife has failed. Anna Pashinyan, who had dared to turn to Azerbaijani mothers by disguising her true face, appeared in less than a year and a half in the occupied Azerbaijani territories in a militaristic atmosphere – in military uniform and with a weapon in her hand. The so-called “Peace of Dove” posed for photographs with a very pleased smile on her face and pointed her gun on the Mothers whom she called for peace.

In fact, the Pashinyans’ – both himself and his wife – are used to denying themselves. Nikol Pashinyan made “huge” promises to the Armenian people before taking office. Pashinyan, who forgot all his promises and launched hunting for his political rivals after coming to power, is currently engaged in self-denial. After becoming aware of the secret plans of her husband, who previously alleged that he would take an active part in resolving the conflict and then called for “unification” during his visit to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, Anna Pashinyan has already realized that it’s time to reveal her true face. However, Anna Pashinyan could have another intention for taking such a step. She is well aware of the current deplorable situation in the Armenian army, as well as of the fact that the Armenia youth avoids military service en masse as they do not want to die in the territory of another country. Apparently, Anna Pashinyan deliberately took such a step so that soon, when there is a shortage of men to serve in the Armenian army, women should be sent to replace them, who are hiding to avoid the military service.





The author is the editor-in-chief of News.Az.

News.Az