The Goerdeler Kolleg for Good Governance is a professional development program for current and future leaders who advocate for responsible leadership in the public interest.

At the heart of the one-year program is the evidence-based and practical training in good governance and public innovation. Three international seminars provide the fellows with the opportunity to expand their skills and knowledge in good governance, cross-sectoral collaboration, and innovation management.

Through an academic seminar series, expert talks, and interactive workshops, fellows discuss topics such as administration modernization, corporate social responsibility, and civic participation. Not only do they receive exclusive insight into organizations from policy, business, and civil society, but also meet with decision makers and experts. Several trainings help the fellows hone their project management, leadership, and innovation skills.

With the support of experienced project managers, fellows have the opportunity to implement their own good governance projects in their respective organizations. This paves the way for the fellows to actively contribute to transparency, participation, and rule of law in their societies. After the program ends, the Goerdeler Kolleg continues to support the civic engagement of our alumni with diverse opportunities for further training, networking, and joint projects.

The Carl Friedrich Goerdeler Kolleg for Good Governance is a program of the Robert Bosch Foundation conducted in cooperation with the German Council on Foreign Policy (DGAP). Former vice president of the European Commission, Prof. Günter Verheugen, accompanies the fellows as Director of the Kolleg. The Kolleg is named after Carl Friedrich Goerdeler (1884–1945) – a lawyer, civil servant, and member of the German resistance against National Socialism. Nearly 400 fellows have participated in the program since 2001. The program language is German.

Every year, twenty current and future leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine are selected for this program.

Apply online by 18 February 2019!

More information

You can find more information about the program and the application process on www.goerdeler-kolleg.de and on our Facebook page.

You think about applying for Goerdeler Kolleg 2019/2020 and have some questions? Tune into our Facebook Live Session on 30 January 2019 at 15:15 (CET) here!

Unterstützen Sie unsere Ausschreibung!

Please spread the word, and share this call for application with your networks and contacts! You can share our facebook posts or use this text and the picture attached.

Contact

Anna Quirin

Tel: +49 (0)30 25 42 31-47

quirin@dgap.org

Claire Luzia Leifert

Tel: +49 (0)30 25 42 31-92

leifert@dgap.org

Jamila Ismayilzada

goerdeler-kolleg-az@dgap.org

