The congress being held in Shusha has a tremendous historic significance - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The congress being held in Shusha has a tremendous historic significance. Azerbaijan has entered a new era. We have lived as a country whose territory has been occupied for 30 years. It was very difficult for us – for me as President, for every citizen, and for you, the Azerbaijanis living abroad,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha, News.az reports.

“But the situation is completely different now. We are holding our head high now, our faces are smiling, we are upright, and this will always be the case. I am fully convinced that from now on the Azerbaijani people will forever live as a victorious people and the Azerbaijani state will forever live as a victorious state. We are on our own land, we stand firm on this land, and no-one will ever be able to move us from these lands,” the head of state noted.

News.az

News.Az