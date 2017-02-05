The "court" of self-proclaimed "NKR" "arrests" Elnur Huseynzade for two months

+ ↺ − 16 px

First instance court of general jurisdiction of self-proclaimed "Nagorno Karabakh Republic" (NKR) granted the petition of the "investigative body" and "arrested" Elnur Huseynzade for two months.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to RIA Novosti that the "petition" was considered at the closed meeting of the "court".

It should be noted that the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons issued a statement in connection with the detention of Azerbaijani citizen by Armenians on the contact line separating Armenian and Azerbaijani troops. Relevant international organizations have been informed about the detention by Armenian soldiers in the direction of the village of Talish of the citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Elman oglu Huseynzade, 1995. The necessary arrangements for his release are underway.

News.Az

News.Az