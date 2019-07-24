The first Interns of the Digital World

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winners of “Azercell-Lab” internship program have been announced

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, which implements a number of projects aimed at the development of the telco market in our country and increasing youth’s interest in this industry, has announced the winners of “Azercell-Lab” paid internship program. Since July 1, the interns of the program have embarked on their journey through the digital world. In “IT-lab” and “Business-lab” incubation centers interns will take the opportunity to get closer to the latest trends of telco market, apply their theoretical knowledge and take part in the real-life projects of the company in the professional environment. Aiming to introduce the residents of “Azercell-lab” with the next generation digital technologies, qualified trainers of Azercell Academy have organized special workshops and trainings in the first week of the internship program. The Winners have seized invaluable opportunity to take their first career steps in one of the most desirable business environment of our country during 6 months period, by working along with the leading experts of the company, who have rich experience in the field of business and ICT.

The winners of the program, supporting the youth, who have an interest in digital technologies and increase their enthusiasm in this field, were selected among more than 600 candidates as a result of the evaluation of candidate’s academic activities and professional knowledge. So far, more than 190 students from different universities in Azerbaijan have benefited from an internship program in Azercell. 27 of them have already joined Azercell family.

It is worth mentioning that, Azercell, initiating various projects for talented students and young people with high potential, was benchmarked against the requirements of “Investors in People” (IIP) standard and awarded with Gold Certificate to mark strong leadership, sustainable corporate culture and continuous development of people management practices. Notably, alongside with being the first company in our country receiving Gold certificate, Azercell is the only telecom company in CIS with this level of recognition.

