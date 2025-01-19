The first release of hostages is expected to take place later today, according to Qatar
Despite this morning's three-hour ceasefire delay, key mediator Qatar indicates that the release of the first three female hostages is still expected today—details about the trio are available here, News.Az citing the BBC.
"They are three Israeli citizens, one of whom holds Romanian citizenship and the other British citizenship," Qatar says. "Thus, the ceasefire has begun."
The release of the first three hostages is supposed to happen sometime after 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT) today.
In a statement, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office also says four other living female hostages could be freed in seven days.
