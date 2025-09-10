The flippening few talk about: Analysts back Layer Brett to surpass Shiba Inu and maybe Dogecoin

Layer Brett (LBRETT) has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects in the meme coin space, raising over $1.8 million in its presale and attracting growing attention from analysts.

Unlike tokens that rely solely on hype, Layer Brett combines meme culture with genuine blockchain utility, offering fast Ethereum Layer 2 transactions, gamified staking, and NFT integrations.

Many now believe LBRETT has the potential to outshine Shiba Inu and even Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu shows strength amid market volatility

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has demonstrated strength in its recent trading, with its price currently at $0.00001258, indicating a daily rise of 0.80% as of August 29th, 2025. SHIB has garnered significant community interest and trading activity, despite posting negative monthly and annual returns of 4.19% and 9.24%, respectively.

The SHIB chart highlights volatility, as price fluctuations offer both short-term traders and long-term investors opportunities for profit. SHIB has undergone stabilization after experiencing bearish pressure, and it has settled at $0.0000125, which is highly supported.

Provided that the momentum persists and buyer confidence increases, Shiba Inu may seek another upward movement into $0.000014, and this consolidation stage may serve as the basis for the next breakout.

Dogecoin builds momentum with strong yearly gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) has once again demonstrated its resilience in the cryptocurrency market, trading at $0.22329 with a 1.59% increase on the daily chart. Dogecoin’s one-month gain is slightly in the red at 0.28%, but the 124.10% gain over the last year is impressive and demonstrates the long-term strength of the meme coin.

The DOGE chart indicates a consistent consolidation following fluctuations, which suggests resilience and an increase in investor trust. DOGE has been holding above the $0.20 mark and is slowly accumulating bullish momentum. When this force holds, the meme coin may reclaim the $0.26-$0.28 short-term range, indicating another possible bullish wave.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is making waves as investors and analysts highlight its potential to climb above the ranks of established meme coins like Shiba Inu and possibly even Dogecoin. The project has a current low entry price, and with an increasing hype, it is gaining momentum that would take it to a $1 billion market cap.

One unique aspect of Layer Brett is that it is based on Layer 2 of Ethereum, which makes it faster, less expensive, and also addresses the scalability issues that plague larger networks. In addition to speed, the project enables gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, and cross-chain compatibility, offering clear utility and not relying solely on speculation.

Here are some core innovations fueling LBRETT’s growth:

Ethereum Layer 2 foundation for scalability and low fees

Gamified staking system to boost engagement

NFT integrations linking with digital collectibles markets

Cross-chain compatibility for expanded ecosystem access

Coupled with a $1 million community incentive program and attractive staking rewards, adoption is accelerating at a rapid pace. With strong fundamentals, expanding use cases, and a supportive community, Layer Brett is positioning itself as the meme coin with real-world utility.

Layer Brett presale at $0.005 signals massive upside potential

At a presale price of $0.005, Layer Brett presents itself as an attractive early-stage opportunity with significant upside. Its combination of meme coin energy and practical blockchain solutions has created strong momentum among both retail and serious traders. With features like cross-chain access, NFT integration, and a $1 million incentive push, $LBRETT could quickly grow into a market leader, challenging the dominance of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in the coming years.

