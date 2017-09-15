The habit of lying

+ ↺ − 16 px

It was almost a year ago.

At the end of September 2016, President Ilham Aliyev met with a delegation of the European Union-Azerbaijan parliamentary cooperation committee in Baku. During that meeting, the head of our state proved the falsity and bias of the previously adopted, provocative resolution against Azerbaijan on points, reasonably and rigidly.

"The resolution adopted a year ago by the European Parliament with respect to Azerbaijan created a serious setback in relations and caused a great surprise. We in Azerbaijan perceived this resolution as a hostile step based on false and biased information, as a serious blow to the reputation of our country," the head of our state said then.

And he was right because in that resolution of the European Parliament there was a large amount of obviously false information. For example, it was mentioned there that it is forbidden to conduct peaceful marches in the center of Baku from 2006 until today. "Wrong. Marches are not prohibited. Freedom of assembly in the country is fully ensured. Opposition holds free rallies in the center of Baku beginning from 2006 and up to date and before 2006. They collected several hundred people. Why people do not attend these demonstrations is another matter. However, they are held peacefully, freely, and everyone, including the embassy, ​​can prove this," the Azerbaijani president said then.

He also touched on the false information about the alleged severe beating and further death of journalist Rasim Aliyev for criticizing President Aliyev in social networks after long-term threats. "This is a direct charge of me in committing a crime. I can sue those who wrote it. Unfortunately, journalist Rasim Aliyev, who wrote sports news, died as a result of the tragedy. He was beaten for some of his actions by relatives and fans of the footballer he criticized. They beat him, and it was an accident. It has nothing to do with us. He never criticized, and even no one knew him. This is deliberate manipulation, accusation of me in connection with this event," the head of state said then.

I can long list all the examples of deceit and bias in the resolution of the European Parliament, pointed out by the President of Azerbaijan. I remember very well that none of the European parliamentarians present at that meeting, including the head of the European Parliament delegation, British MP Sa'ad Kerim, found any argument to object to the head of state.

And I remember the statement of one of the participants of that meeting - Andrei Mamykin, deputy of the European parliament from Latvia, representative of the Social-Democratic faction and a member of the foreign affairs committee in this structure, replacing the deputy of the Parliamentary Assembly of Euronest. "He read out only four paragraphs of the resolution, and in each of them he noted the facts of defamation. I want to speak about something else, namely, justice. The very tone of the resolution was unjust: arrogant, haughty, mentor. The tone is inadmissible and impermissible. By this resolution the European Parliament wanted seemingly to criticize the authorities of Azerbaijan, but spat in the face of the entire nation. This is unacceptable! ", Mamykin said then.

Alas, even after such obvious disgrace, after the head of our state, in the presence of the European Parliament deputies, proved the falsity, absurdity and inappropriateness of the resolution of the European Parliament, it was decided to continue the smeary campaign for disseminating information about Azerbaijan that is far from being true.

As a result, on September 13, the deputies of the European Parliament approved a resolution calling for the investigation of the recent "disclosure of money laundering and corruption in favor of the incumbent Azerbaijani authorities", as stated in the resolution. Surprizing is the fastness of the organization, known for its slowliness and bureaucracy, in adopting a resolution based not on the court's decision, but on publications in a number of European media that have adopted the report of the "Organization of Anti-Corruption Fight", financed by George Soros.

I wonder what would be the reaction of European parliamentarians if some Azerbaijani NGO spread information about money laundering by the leadership of the European Parliament, and then this news was spread by the Azerbaijani media and on the basis of this Milli Majlis would pass a relevant resolution? I'm sure that they would be bewildered. And people of Azerbaijan view the actions of the European Parliament with the same bewilderment

It is notesworthy that in the EP there are people who are frankly engaged by the Armenian side. For example, infamous Czech deputy of the European Parliament (EP) Jaromir Stetina, declared by Azerbaijan in the international search. He, like a number of other European parliamentarians, visited the territories of our country occupied by Armenia, supported separatism, participating in the "referendums" of the Karabakh separatists. This fact, as well as earlier information that EP pays part of the trips of its deputies to the occupied territories of our country, already prove the irrelevance of EP's attempts to act as a mentor.

In addition, as stated in the general part of the EP resolution adopted on September 13, the annual amount of corruption in the European Union is 179 billion euros, and in relation to GDP - 990 billion euros. Considering this, it is ridiculous and insulting to indicate Azerbaijan in the amendment to the resolution, based on fraudulent and libelous information.

In addition, a significant role in the adoption of this resolution was played by Petras Aštryavičius, one of the co-founders of the Liberal Movement of Lithuania, and in 2006-2008 the chairman of this party, who has been a member of the EP since 2014. There is a well-known saying: "Tell me who your friend is and I'll tell you who you are." So Renatas Juska is a close friend of Aštryavičius. The same Juska whose voice record with the voice record of another responsible officer of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Zenonas Kumetaitis came viral on youtube. In his voice record she expressed hate towards Azerbaijan and Muslims and his love for Armenia saying that Lithuania should support Armenians because they are Christian.

Well, in general, the EP has long been a biased judge, an organization that supports separatism and regularly spreads lies about Azerbaijan, sometimes at the level of resolutions for which the European parliamentarians often have to blush, but this does not change the European Parliament's attitude to our country.

News.Az

