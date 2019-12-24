The Heads of Department appointed in the Cabinet of Ministers

The Heads of Department appointed in the Cabinet of Ministers

New heads of departments of the Cabinet of Ministers have been appointed.

Latif Gasimov has been appointed Head of the Department of Agrarian and Ecology, Ruslan Rustamli - Foreign Economic Relations Department and Ilkin Majidov - Regional Development Department of the Cabinet of Ministers, said Ibrahim Mammadov, the head of the Cabinet's press service. News.Az

