The Heads of Department appointed in the Cabinet of Ministers
- 25 Dec 2019 01:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144440
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/the-heads-of-department-appointed-in-the-cabinet-of-ministers Copied
New heads of departments of the Cabinet of Ministers have been appointed.
Latif Gasimov has been appointed Head of the Department of Agrarian and Ecology, Ruslan Rustamli - Foreign Economic Relations Department and Ilkin Majidov - Regional Development Department of the Cabinet of Ministers, said Ibrahim Mammadov, the head of the Cabinet's press service.
News.Az