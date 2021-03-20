The Holland Times: Novruz Festivities, an integral part of the Azerbaijani culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch “The Holland Times” newspaper has published an article titled “Novruz Festivities, an integral part of the Azerbaijani culture”, highlighting Azerbaijan’s Novruz Holiday.

The article provides an insight into the history of the Novruz Holiday, as well as its unique customs and traditions. “Marked by more than 300 million people around the world, the Novruz Holiday is carefully preserved by Azerbaijani people, its traditions are passed on from generation to generation,” the article says.

Describing Novruz as a symbol of reconciliation, solidarity and peace, the article says that initiated by Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Novruz Holiday was inscribed on the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO in 2009.

News.Az