The Holland Times publishes article about Old City of Baku

The Holland Times newspaper has published an article by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Fikrat Akhundov highlighting the Old City (Icheri Sheher) of Baku.

Headlined “Old City of Baku – National Heritage of Azerbaijan”, the article mentions that 20 years ago, the Old City of Baku and its historical and architectural monuments were included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List. “The Old City, which is an open-air museum, is more than 2,000 years old,” the article says.

“The fortress walls of the Old City represent the fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani people,” the article emphasizes.

The ambassador also provided detailed information about the pearls of the Old City – the Maiden Tower and the complex of Palace of the Shirvanshahs.

News.Az