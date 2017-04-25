The Independent’s article distorts situation in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK’s online newspaper Independent published the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s response to the newspaper’s anti-Azerbaijani article about a football club cr

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev in his comments, published in the UK newspaper, stated that The Independent’s recent article distorted the real situation in the region.

“Sports and football should be kept away from politics. Reference in the article to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” is contrary to the norms and principles of international law, while reflecting views of only the Armenian side in this matter does not fit in the context of fair and objective journalism,” Hajiyev said.

The reality is Armenia occupied sovereign territories of Azerbaijan by force and established an illegal puppet regime there, reads the article.

Four resolutions of the UN Security Council reaffirm the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, condemn Armenian occupation and demand immediate, unconditional and full withdrawal of occupying forces from all seized lands, according to Hajiyev.

“The [Qarabag] club is not a political chess piece for Azerbaijan, as wrongly argued by your writer. We hope that peace will prevail in the region again and Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh, within Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, will enjoy Qarabag’s football games in the future,” said Hajiyev.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry earlier said it is regrettable that The Independent published an article of propaganda nature.

The author of the article will be added to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of undesirable persons, Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

