The IRGC announced another wave of attacks on US and Israeli bases

The IRGC announced another wave of attacks on US and Israeli bases

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out the 86th wave of attacks as part of Operation True Promise 4, News.Az reports, citing a statement from the IRGC.

According to the information, during the attacks using missiles and UAVs, strikes were carried out on the American bases of Victoria (Iraq), Camp Arifjan (Kuwait), Al Dhafra (UAE) and Al Kharj (Saudi Arabia).

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In addition, the Iraqi city of Erbil was shelled.

"Strikes were also carried out on US military facilities in the region. The US 5th Fleet and the Israeli cities of Negev, Arad, and Tel Aviv were targeted," the statement noted.

As a reminder, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, launching airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel and also attacked US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace due to the situation. That same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes.

It later became known that the United States had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict.

News.Az