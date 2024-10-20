The Israeli military has reported striking a Hezbollah "command center" located in Beirut

The Israeli military has reported striking a Hezbollah "command center" located in Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have announced the elimination of another high-ranking Hezbollah commander during an operation in the Lebanese capital.

The Israeli army said in a statement on X on Tuesday that Suhail Hussein Husseini, head of the Hezbollah headquarters, was killed as its fighter jets “targeted the Beirut area”, News.Az reports.Israel has claimed significant success since it began targeting the Lebanese armed group’s chain of command last month in a series of attacks that have also killed many civilians.The army said Husseini’s death was another significant strike on Hezbollah. He was involved in weapons transfers between Iran and the group and in distributing smuggled weapons among various units in Hezbollah, it said.Husseini was also responsible for the budgeting and logistics of Hezbollah’s “most sensitive projects”, including planning attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Syria, it added.

News.Az