The Maccabees to reunite for All Points East 2025 show

The Maccabees have officially announced a highly anticipated reunion show for All Points East 2025, marking their first performance in eight years.

The London band are due to play their first show in eight years in Victoria Park on Sunday August 24 – celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth and final album, ‘Marks To Prove It’, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It has also been confirmed that The Maccabees are collaborating with All Points East to curate the full line-up for the day, which will boast “artists that they love, both old and new”. Further details on this are expected soon.Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Thursday (October 31) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign up to access a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (30).The first turning point on the road to All Points East dates back to guitarist and founding member Hugo White’s wedding in early 2020, according to a press release. He wanted to put together a live covers band as part of the celebrations.Guest spots were divided out between close friends and musical peers including Adele, Florence + The Machine and Jamie T. It was suggested that The Maccabees could play ‘Pelican’ at the party, but White wasn’t sure if frontman Orlando Weeks would accept the invitation.Weeks recalled: “I didn’t go because it was The Maccabees playing together again, but because it was a beautiful gesture to be invited and to contribute to the spirit of the day. What I wanted, band aside, was to find a way to be in each other’s lives in some way.’’The Maccabees hadn’t performed together since their last show at Alexandra Palace in 2017. They hadn’t all been in the same room, on or off stage, since that final performance in London.

