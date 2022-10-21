The message of the leaders’ Zangilan visit to the world (OPINION)

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Javid Valiyev

On the day marking the second anniversary of the liberation of Zangilan from occupation, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport and groundbreaking ceremonies for some infrastructure projects. This was the third visit of President Erdogan to the liberated Azerbaijani territories and the second to Zangilan.

This visit took place amid the ongoing important developments both in the region and the world. President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan- Türkiye relations have the power to influence not only the fate of the region but also the world. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that this unity is a message to the region and the world. In this sense, it is worth paying attention to the following to see how this unity influences the developments that have been ongoing both in the region and the world in recent days.

Firstly, President Erdogan once again stated that the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process goes parallel with the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process. It was very important to announce this in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, because, as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier said in an interview that some are trying to separate Türkiye-Armenia relations from the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process.

Secondly, President Erdogan stated that the anxiety in some circles related to the Zangazur corridor is ‘wide of the mark’, stressing that this corridor contributes to peace and stability in the region. Zangazur,

Both countries also gave the message about their joint action in the new world order. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have recently agreed to expand the capacity of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which itself indicates that both countries will play an essential role in ensuring Europe’s energy security.

Another message given to the world is the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. President Erdogan stated that the construction of two airports a year in the liberated territories is ‘something that not every country is capable of doing.’ Unlike Armenia which destroyed all houses and infrastructure in these lands, Azerbaijan is rebuilding these territories together with Turkish companies.

The visit of Turkish leader Erdogan in a critical period is another breakthrough in relations between the two countries. This visit shows that the two countries will continue to jointly act in all matters concerning the future of the region.





Javid Valiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Baku-based Center for the International Relations Analysis (AIR Center), especially for News.Az





News.Az