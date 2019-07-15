‘The Network’ documentary reveals dark side of FETO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A documentary film on the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its role in the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt in Turkey was screened on Monday In Ankara, AzerTag reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Produced by public broadcaster TRT, the documentary was screened in an event to mark the third anniversary of the coup attempt. The event was organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and attended by a number of foreign diplomats and Turkish officials.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said FETO group has made fake propaganda about Turkey.

"Their aim is to undermine the facts," Pekcan said.

She also highlighted the sacrifices rendered by people to defend democracy in the country.

"If we can tell these facts to the world as to how they were […] we will protect the legacy of those brave people," she added.

The film -- directed by renowned British journalist Andrew Wilson -- analyzes the secret structures of the terrorist organization, its leader Fetullah Gulen and why Turkey is demanding that he be extradited to be held accountable for his role in the coup attempt.

For his part, Ibrahim Eren, director general of TRT recalled the defeated coup attempt saying terror group's "goal was to take control of the homeland and government elected by the people's will."

The documentary will be screened in nine languages in several countries, according to Eren.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which martyred 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the legitimate state apparatus, through infiltrations into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

