"The Opening Wall" project presented during Nasimi festival in Baku

Presentation of the public art project entitled as "The Opening Wall" was held in Baku's Gala settlement on Sept. 30, as part of the Nasimi festival of poetry, art, spirituality, Trend reports.

The festival dedicated to the creative activity of one of the great poets and thinkers of the East Imadeddin Nasimi (1369-1417) was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture and was held in Azerbaijan for the first time on September 27-30.

The project was attended by about 10 local and foreign artists who create work in the genre of Urban Street Art (art of urban landscapes), which embodied their work on the walls of the building. Among them, there are artists from the US, South Africa, Brazil, Belgium, Spain and France.

This time, the creative art of urban landscapes was embodied under the influence of creative activity and philosophy of Nasimi, calling for spiritual unity, humanism, education and human perfection.

The students of the Azerbaijan State Art Academy will later display later these sketches on the walls of the building on a large scale.

The festival was held under the slogans “Beyond the Limited Self”, reflecting the philosophical views of the poet, and “I am a Particle, I am the Sun” which are the poet’s lines.

The program of the large-scale event covered various types of art and knowledge fields. During the festival, programs were organized in various places in Baku, as well as in Shamakhi, the native city of the poet.

The project was implemented on an international scale with the participation of world-famous artists, philosophers, scientists who write about spirituality in modern society, as well as professionals, amateurs in this field and young people, including interactively - with the participation of general public.

