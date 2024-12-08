The President of Kazakhstan urges for reform of the United Nations

The President of Kazakhstan urges for reform of the United Nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that while the UN remains the only universal organization, it requires reform.

The Kazakh leader made the statement at a panel session of the Doha Forum in Qatar, News.Az reports."The UN as a universal organization is absolutely necessary for humanity, there is no alternative. Unfortunately, major powers have failed to make the world safer. And current realities, of course, cause great concern for many countries, including Kazakhstan. Therefore, the UN needs reform," he said.According to Tokayev, bridges should be built between major powers, the absence of which has led the Security Council to a deadlock."The so-called middle powers, including Kazakhstan, can play a very important role in promoting peace and security both at regional and global levels," the Kazakh leader said.

News.Az