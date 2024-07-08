The Ritz-Carlton, Baku continues 'The Signature Journey' with Chef Ayt Ems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 July, 2024 - Following the highly applauded launch of the 'The Signature Journey' earlier this year, The Ritz-Carlton, Baku is thrilled to announce the next edition of the series with the incredible Chef Ayt Ems from restaurant Blanc by Aytems.

Chef Ayt Ems is a seasoned veteran in the culinary world and has been delighting dining connoisseurs since the mid-90s.. He describes his cuisine as an inspiration from the East, presented in Western style, and innovated by French cooking methods, all while showing an immense level of passion and creativity by interplaying ingredients from different regions to create one-of-a-kind dishes.Currently, Chef Ay Ems resides at the famous Blanc by Aytems, Antwerp, Belgium. A culinary beacon in the city, the restaurant is an ode to Ottoman cooking skills with unique dishes and exceptional service. Revered by the locals, the restaurant has been awarded 'Discovery of the Year 2021 - Gault&Millau', 'Outstanding Cuisine - LaListe1000', and, most recently 'Most Innovative French Cuisine 2023 - LuxLife Magazine UK'.The Ritz-Carlton, Baku, and Chef Ayt Ems will host a 9-course gala dinner at the hotel's Tribeca Restaurant and Bar. Consisting of his dishes from the Blanc by Aytems, the dinner is poised to be one of the culinary events of the year in Baku. Additionally, the master mixologist from Blanc by Aytems has crafted 6 unique cocktails that will be paired with 6-courses during the dinner.The second edition of The Signature Journey will take place August 02-03, 2024.From culinary journey with Michelin-starred chefs, signature bar experiences from renowned top award-winning bartenders, to wellness gurus showcasing life harmony, 'The Signature Journey' is an invitation to bespoke experiences and enriching discoveriesFor further information and bookings please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/baku The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook Twitter , and Instagram . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

News.Az