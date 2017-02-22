The Scottish Parliament passes resolution on Khojaly tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Scottish Parliament passed a resolution on Khojaly tragedy.

In early February, it was decided to give a political assessment to the Khojaly tragedy with the agreement of all political parties represented in the Parliament of Scotland and on the eve of 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide text of the decision to grant political assessment to these events has been published on the website of the Parliament, APA reports quoting Milli Majlis.

Majority of the members of the Scottish Parliament provided support for the adoption of the resolution adding their names in the text of the draft resolution.

A copy of the resolution was submitted to the Azerbaijani delegation by leaders of the political groups represented in Scottish Parliament. Azerbaijani Ambassador to UK Tahir Tagizade, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with the United Kingdom MP Javanshir Feyziyev, head of Azerbaijani community in Scotland Fuad Alakbarov and embassy staff were represented in the Azerbaijani delegation in the Scottish Parliament.

News.Az

News.Az