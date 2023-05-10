The Second Karabakh War was celebration of indomitable spirit of Azerbaijani people - President

The Second Karabakh War was celebration of indomitable spirit of Azerbaijani people - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Second Karabakh War was a celebration of the indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az