The signing of Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea in world media spotlight

+ ↺ − 16 px

World media outlets have widely covered the 5th Summit of the heads of state of the Caspian littoral states in Aktau, Kazakhstan, which ended with the signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, describing this as an achievement of immense historical importance.

The UK’s BBC News, USA’s Washington Times, Chinese Xinhua news agency, CCTV channel, German media outlets such as Spiegel, Die Zeit, Deutsche Welle, ZDF, DLF, as well as Euronews, Turkish Anadolu agency, Ahaber, Trthaber, Haberturk news portals, Milliyet and Hurriyet newspapers, Times of Islamabad agency, Ukrainian Ukrinform and UNIAN, Belarussian BELTA, Kazakh Egemen newspaper, Kazinform news agency, Bnews.kz, 365.kz, TengriNews.kz news websites and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Sharq al-Awsat newspaper hailed the significance of the Convention, saying it creates a certain formula for sharing oil and gas reserves of the Caspian Sea.

The media outlets emphasized that the Convention will play a role of a regulatory base for the issues of delimitation, navigation, and determination of fishing rights as well as the principles for the military and political interaction of the participating countries concerning the Caspian Sea.

The world media also underlined that the leaders of the Caspian Sea littoral nations - Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan - agreed to establish 15-mile-wide territorial waters off the Caspian coast for each nation, and fishing zones adjacent to their new territorial waters, where their exclusive fishing rights will be ensured.

The Kazakh media highlighted the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, AzerTag reports.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also hailed the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan, calling it a historic document demonstrating the importance of regional cooperation, which is vital for maintaining international peace and security.

The UN Secretary-General said he believes the Convention should prove invaluable in regulating a wide range of longstanding issues among the Caspian Sea littoral states and is a significant step in the easing of regional tensions.

News.Az

News.Az