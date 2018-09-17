The troops involved in the exercises occupy concentration areas - VIDEO
According to the large-scale exercises plan, the management and movement of troops that have been put on alert are implemented covertly and operatively, with a high demand for their organization.
In the course of ongoing exercises, the troops occupy concentration areas and form groupings. Combat work is organized at the command and control posts of the troops.
