The U.S. anticipates signing a minerals deal with Ukraine next week

"I expect the deal to be signed this week. President Zelenskyy hesitated last week, but after receiving a message from the president, he is now fully committed," Witkoff told CNN, News.Az reports.

According to Witkoff, the deal is geared to recover what the US has spent on aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in his words, Zelenskyy "realizes that we have done so much, and that that agreement belongs being signed."