The Washington Times: Azerbaijan is one of most reliable allies of US on world stage

Azerbaijan is one of most reliable allies of US on world stage, Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, wrote in his article published in The Washington Times.

“This secular Muslim country of 9 million is one of America’s most reliable yet underappreciated allies on the world stage,” he wrote.

Speaking about the upcoming visit of the Assistant to US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton to Azerbaijan, Sobhani notes that Bolton should use his visit to this geopolitically significant country to reiterate Washington’s unwavering, strong and unabashed support for America’s ally of over 26 years.

Further, he points out that Azerbaijan shares America’s goal of uninterrupted exploration, development and transportation of Caspian Sea energy resources to customers around the world.

“Under President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has assumed its role as the region’s most reliable export corridor and as such, has become the linchpin of diversifying oil and gas exports away from Russia. Bolton should applaud Azerbaijan’s contributions to enhancing Western energy security,” says the article.

The author notes that President Aliyev has succeeded in realizing his vision to make Azerbaijan stable, independent, prosperous, religiously tolerant and modern and also one that shares many of America’s foreign policy goals and cultural values.

“Azerbaijan is home to the one of the world’s oldest Jewish communities and its leaders proudly proclaim that if any Jew anywhere in the world feels unsafe they should move to Azerbaijan,” says the article.

Sobhani notes that Bolton should use his visit to recommit the United States to a speedy and fair resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

