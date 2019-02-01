Yandex metrika counter

Theft committed at Armenia PM’s official residence

An unusual incident occurred Wednesday at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Armenia, which is located in Yerevan.

According to shamshyan.com, chief of the department of operations of the management of the activities of the Prime Minister’s Office called the police and informed that four commemorative coins were stolen from a showcase at the corridor of the third floor of the first building of the government staff.

The police and investigators are carrying out measures to solve the case.

News.Az 

 


News.Az 

