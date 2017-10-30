There are over 100 Azerbaijani women, children in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dealing with the Azerbaijani women and children being held in Iraq are the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Monday, APA reported.



Mammadyarov said they would first discuss with the Iraqi government the questions of how those people got to that country, what they are doing, and their future.



"This issue is in the constant limelight of our embassy and consulate in Baghdad. Each of these issues will be considered individually. It's impossible to just take somebody with you and go to that country. First of all, the relevant legal issues should be determined,” he said.



The minister noted that currently, there are more than a hundred Azerbaijani women and children in Iraq. “This list will be further specified within a month,” he added.



Earlier, 2-year-old Khadija and 4-year-old Abdulla were found on a territory in Syria liberated from ISIL and were both placed in a refugee camp in Baghdad. There are reports that the children had been taken to ISIL-controlled areas by their parents. After those areas were cleared from terrorists, children left unattended were taken to Iraq by security forces.



A while ago, Abdulla was brought to Azerbaijan and handed over to his grandfather.

