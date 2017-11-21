'There can be no explanation for act against Turkey at recent NATO drill'

'There can be no explanation for act against Turkey at recent NATO drill'

There can be no explanation for an unbelievable act committed against Turkey during the recent NATO drill, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, AzVision.az reports citing the Turkish media.

He was commenting on the anti-Turkey provocations committed during the recent NATO exercises in Norway and the Netherlands.

Turkey is one of NATO's key members, noted the Azerbaijani envoy.

"Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are Turkey's symbols. Both have done a lot to develop relations between the West and Turkey and have always been with their friends. There can be no explanation for such an unbelievable act committed against Turkey during the NATO exercise. NATO repeatedly apologized after the incident. It is quite logical that Turkey does not accept these statements. Once again I note that such work does not fit into reason and logic,” he added.

Khazar Ibrahim has previously been Azerbaijan’s ambassador to NATO.

Earlier, President Erdogan had stated that Turkey had withdrawn 40 soldiers from a NATO military exercise in Norway after the country's founding leader Ataturk and himself were depicted in an “enemy chart”.

Following the incident, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg officially apologized to Turkey. NATO's Allied Command also sent a letter of apology to the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.

News.Az

