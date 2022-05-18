There is common understanding about how to develop EU-Azerbaijani ties – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a common understanding about how to develop EU-Azerbaijani ties, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in an expanded format in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Lithuania are very optimistic with respect to the development of bilateral ties.

“We discussed with Mr. President the areas in the economic sector which we consider to be promising and today, members of delegations I think already started their communication and we will continue it. Because it is important to establish a direct personal contacts between people who are responsible for different areas,” he said.

The head of state noted that the Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum to be held in Baku is very promising.

“I know that there will be documents signed but also important is that the direct contacts will be established between our business circles. The areas of potential cooperation we discussed with Mr. President, are really very broad starting from IT to agriculture, tourism, energy, renewable sources of energy, and transportation. I think we can achieve very good results, because we have a very good political background. And the official visit of the President is an important factor in bilateral relations and also there is a common understanding about how to develop EU-Azerbaijani ties. We are very grateful to the Lithuanian government and President for supporting Azerbaijan’s plans with respect to close cooperation with the EU. Of course, we need to take this good opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az