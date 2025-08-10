There is destruction after a strong earthquake in western Türkiye -VIDEO

Several buildings collapsed in the Balikesir province after the quake.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several buildings were destroyed after a strong earthquake in the city of Balikesir in the province of the same name in western Türkiye.

Several buildings were destroyed after a strong earthquake in the city of Balikesir in the province of the same name in western Türkiye, News.Az informs via local media.

Footage of the destruction is also being posted by users of the Turkish segment of social networks. According to the chairman of the Sindirgi district municipality, Serkan Sak, 10 buildings have collapsed in the district. It is also reported that two people were trapped under the rubble.

There is still no information about casualties, and Foreign Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that there is no data on negative cases.

News.Az