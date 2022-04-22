There will be one computer for 6 students in schools - Education Minister of Azerbaijan

There will be one computer for 6 students in schools - Education Minister of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the provision of computers to schools last year and this year, as well as over the next 3 years, we will reach the level of 1 computer for every 6 children, the Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at the presentation of the Association of Cyber Security Organizations of Azerbaijan, correspondent of News.az reports from the ceremony.

The Minister said that more work will be done in the field of digitalization in terms of content.

News.Az