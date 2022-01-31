There will be those who want to prevent implementation of Shusha Declaration - Turkish expert

The recent wars have shown us that those countries that have no real allies are used by other countries, Turkish military expert Abdullah Ağar, told News.az.

He made the remark while commenting on the upcoming ratification of the Shusha Declaration in the Azerbaijani parliament which will be held on February 1.

The expert noted that from the point of view of signing the document, the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation is of great importance for both countries and the region as a whole.

"The ability to provide unconditional support to each other is a valuable form of alliance. Azerbaijan and Turkiye have been able to achieve this. And it is very important to continue this cooperation because there will be those who want to prevent its implementation."





