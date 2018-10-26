Third plenary session of Int’l Humanitarian Forum marks 10th anniversary of “Baku Process”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd Plenary Session of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum marks the 10th anniversary of the “Baku Process”, AZERTAC reports.

Held under the motto “Baku Process – Advancıng Intercultural Dıalogue for Human Securıty, Peace and Sustainable Development: 10 Years Lessons and Perspectıves”, the session is moderated by Abulfas Garayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture.

The minister provided an insight into “Baku Process”, saying it was initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008 with the aim of promoting intercultural dialogue. “The Baku Process helps place intercultural dialogue and cultural diversity higher on the international agenda as a critical element for achieving human security and as a prime responsibility of our time. A central and integral part of the Process, the World Forums on Intercultural Dialogue organized to date have brought together heads of governments, ministers, heads of various international organizations, senior policy makers, cultural professionals, goodwill ambassadors, experts, journalists, practitioners, prominent intellectuals and activists.”

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, Director General of ISESCO, Qu Xing, deputy director-general of UNESCO, and Irina Bokova, former director-general of UNESCO hailed the Azerbaijani President`s initiative to launch the “Baku Process”.

News.Az

